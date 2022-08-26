Look: Reds Outfielder Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Phillies Fans

On Thursday night, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley found himself in a heated exchange with a few Philadelphia Phillies fans.

A video of Fraley arguing with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park surfaced on Twitter.

“You’ve got the wrong guy,” one fan told Fraley. “It wasn’t me.”

Fraley responded, "Well, tell him to shut the f--- up."

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, multiple fans were escorted out by security following this incident.

Fraley has not yet commented on his altercation with the fans. It's still unclear what exactly set him off.

Thankfully, this situation didn't escalate any further. It's also a good thing that the Reds-Phillies series has come to an end.

The Reds will be back in action this Friday evening against the Washington Nationals.