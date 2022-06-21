Look: Ridiculous Throw By Pirates SS Oneil Cruz Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 03: Oneil Cruz #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two run home run for his first Major League home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on October 3, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled top prospect Oneil Cruz earlier today, and he has wasted little time making his presence felt.

In the top of the third inning, the 6-foot-7 shortstop unleashed an absolute missile to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on a groundout.

Cruz's throw was clocked at 96.7 miles per hour, the hardest throw by an infielder thus far this season.

The reactions by the announcers calling the game say it all.

As if that toss wasn't enough, Cruz just hit a bases-clearing double to break the game wide open. He's showing off the skill set that has Pirates fans hoping he'll be a key part of their turnaround after several down seasons in a row.

There are some doubts that Cruz will last at shortstop, but even if he is moved to another position, that arm strength is going to continue to pay off.