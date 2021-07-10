On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves received some troubling news when a star player suffered what appears to be a serious injury.

Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. attempted to make a catch in right field. He jumped up for the ball and landed awkwardly, with his right knee bending inward before he hit the dirt.

Acuna immediately grabbed at his leg in pain. Unfortunately, he was unable to leave the field under his own power and had to be carted off following the injury.

Video of the play shows the potentially serious knee injury.

Ronald Acuña Jr. exits the game after injuring his knee going for an outfield catch. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/9HNIKaK11t — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

Acuna looked devastated before he was carted off the field. The young superstar had tears in his eyes as the training staff came out to look at him.

Surrounded by teammates, Acuna couldn’t help but be overcome with emotion.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

Acuna is one of the best players in the league, despite being just 23 years old. He’s in the midst of yet another great season and put himself in the MVP conversation before this potentially serious injury.

He’s batting .281 with 24 home runs, both of which lead the Braves so far this season.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as it appears, however, the Braves might be playing without Acuna for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have the latest on his injury when it becomes available.