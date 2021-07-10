The Spun

Look: Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Game With Scary Injury

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. gets hit by the Marlins.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna #20 during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves received some troubling news when a star player suffered what appears to be a serious injury.

Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. attempted to make a catch in right field. He jumped up for the ball and landed awkwardly, with his right knee bending inward before he hit the dirt.

Acuna immediately grabbed at his leg in pain. Unfortunately, he was unable to leave the field under his own power and had to be carted off following the injury.

Video of the play shows the potentially serious knee injury.

Acuna looked devastated before he was carted off the field. The young superstar had tears in his eyes as the training staff came out to look at him.

Surrounded by teammates, Acuna couldn’t help but be overcome with emotion.

Acuna is one of the best players in the league, despite being just 23 years old. He’s in the midst of yet another great season and put himself in the MVP conversation before this potentially serious injury.

He’s batting .281 with 24 home runs, both of which lead the Braves so far this season.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as it appears, however, the Braves might be playing without Acuna for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have the latest on his injury when it becomes available.


