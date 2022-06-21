Look: Shirtless Photo Of Ex-MLB Pitcher Is Going Viral

Many athletes loosen up their diet and fitness regimen after retiring, but not Kyle Farnsworth.

On Tuesday, the former MLB relief pitcher posted a picture from the gym. He's looking freakishly shredded while preparing for a bodybuilding event later this week.

"Very rare gym bathroom selfie," Farnsworth wrote on Twitter. "4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs!"

It's a sharp contrast to how Farnsworth looked during his playing days.

The 46-year-old attributed his gains to lean proteins, vegetables, cardio, and a fat burner. He's also currently consuming 2.5 gallons of water per day.

When asked in the replies why anyone would want to look like this, Farnsworth responded that it's "only for the competition" and "not healthy" to maintain throughout the year.

Farnsworth, who last pitched in 2014, also claimed he can still throw at 87 mph. However, one would think his current physique might make it tougher to effectively go through a proper pitching motion.

Playing for nine different teams throughout his 16-year career, Farnsworth posted a 4.26 ERA with 963 strikeouts in 988.2 innings. One of his best seasons came as a 35-year-old when the righty recorded 25 saves and a 2.18 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.

He's set to take on a much different competition, but Farnsworth looks ready to enter the bodybuilding world.