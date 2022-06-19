Look: Sleeveless Fan At Chicago Cubs Game Is Going Viral
If you're going to go sleeveless or shirtless in public, you should at least have the physique to back up the choice.
One man at this afternoon's Cubs-Braves game at Wrigley Field certainly does. He's wearing a Cubs t-shirt that he made into a cutoff, and his massive arms are going viral, thanks in part to some help from Barstool Big Cat.
Suns out, guns out.
You know that dude got a pregame pump in so he could show off for the fans around him--and the cameras, in this case.
Unfortunately, he didn't pick a great game to attend, so far. The Cubs are currently trailing the Braves 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
After losing 10 straight coming into the series, Chicago took the first two games from a red-hot Atlanta team. We'll see if they can come back today.