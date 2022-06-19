Look: Sleeveless Fan At Chicago Cubs Game Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If you're going to go sleeveless or shirtless in public, you should at least have the physique to back up the choice.

One man at this afternoon's Cubs-Braves game at Wrigley Field certainly does. He's wearing a Cubs t-shirt that he made into a cutoff, and his massive arms are going viral, thanks in part to some help from Barstool Big Cat.

Suns out, guns out.

You know that dude got a pregame pump in so he could show off for the fans around him--and the cameras, in this case.

Unfortunately, he didn't pick a great game to attend, so far. The Cubs are currently trailing the Braves 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

After losing 10 straight coming into the series, Chicago took the first two games from a red-hot Atlanta team. We'll see if they can come back today.