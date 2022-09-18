Look: Softball Legend's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Who's ready for October baseball?

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is inching toward the end of the regular season, with just a couple of weeks left in play before the postseason.

It should be a fun one.

Jennie Finch certainly knows a thing or two about success on the playing diamond. The legendary softball star was a dominant force on the mound in college at Arizona and again for the United States national team.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Finch, who became quite a celebrity during her playing days, also did some cool things off the field.

The legendary softball pitcher posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was one of several notable athletes to pose for the legendary magazine issue.

Her full photoshoots can be seen here.

Finch has since retired from softball, though she maintains a close connection to the sport.

We wish Jennie all the best moving forward.