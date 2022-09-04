Look: Sports World Is Praying For Tim Kurkjian's Family

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 09: Commentator Tim Kurkjian on the field prior to game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The sports community is coming together to pray for Tim Kurkjian's family.

The longtime baseball reporter revealed that his brother, Matt, has been diagnosed with ALS.

Tim Kurkjian, arguably the most lovable figure in baseball, is hopeful that fans will donate to the cause.

"My brother, Matt, has ALS. Team Kurkjian has raised nearly $50,000 for the D.C. ALS Walk Oct. 15. And now we have a matching grant for an additional $25,000. Please help all those living with ALS. Thank you for your support! See the link to donate or join our team," he announced.

Fans are thinking of Kurkjian's family.

"Prayers," one fan wrote.

"God Bless him and your entire family. My Dad passed away with ALS in February of 2015. Since 2017 we’ve lost his baby sister and one of his nieces. A total of 9 members of our family has lost battles to that horrible disease in the past. Thank you for your great work!" another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Tim and his family.