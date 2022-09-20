Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter House News

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Derek Jeter's former mansion in Tampa is on the verge of being demolished.

Records that were filed last week show that a demolition application has been submitted. That application has not been completed yet, according to 10 Tampa Bay.

Jeter sold this property in May 2021 for roughly $22.5 million. It was the most expensive home ever sold in the Tampa area.

This mansion spans nearly 22,000 square feet and boasts 345 feet of open bay. It includes a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, an in-law suite and a six-car garage.

Some neighbors who live in the area don't want to see Jeter's former mansion get torn down.

"It’s such a shame to have to tear down such a gorgeous, prestigious, you know, wonderful famous place," neighbor Becky Franks said.

For the most part, sports fans are stunned by this development.

It's unclear what the new owners of this property have in store for the neighborhood once the mansion is torn down.