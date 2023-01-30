Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Announcement

Getty Images.

Justin Verlander is a very, very lucky man.

On Sunday, legendary supermodel Kate Upton - the wife of the New York Mets starting pitcher - went viral on social media for her Instagram post.

Upton announced that she was celebrating Verlander and his latest Cy Young award.

"All dressed up to celebrate @justinverlander’s 3rd Cy Young! 💜✨," she wrote.

Verlander's manager, Buck Showalter, had a warning for his starting pitcher.

Don't screw your marriage up.

Well played.

MLB fans are loving what they're seeing from Upton these days, too.

"❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"Stunning!" one fan wrote.

"Next year it's a Royal Blue dress with Orange trim #LFGM," another fan added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

It's good to be Justin Verlander, that's for sure.