Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Announcement
Justin Verlander is a very, very lucky man.
On Sunday, legendary supermodel Kate Upton - the wife of the New York Mets starting pitcher - went viral on social media for her Instagram post.
Upton announced that she was celebrating Verlander and his latest Cy Young award.
"All dressed up to celebrate @justinverlander’s 3rd Cy Young! 💜✨," she wrote.
Verlander's manager, Buck Showalter, had a warning for his starting pitcher.
Don't screw your marriage up.
Well played.
MLB fans are loving what they're seeing from Upton these days, too.
"❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.
"Stunning!" one fan wrote.
"Next year it's a Royal Blue dress with Orange trim #LFGM," another fan added.
It's good to be Justin Verlander, that's for sure.