Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night.
It was impressive.
Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening.
We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
Fans were impressed, too.
"That is so cool! Congrats,' one fan wrote.
"You didn’t 50 Cent it!" one fan added.
"LETS GO HOW BADASS," one fan added on social media.
"Way better than most of the guys that have done this," another fan admitted.
Well done by Paige!