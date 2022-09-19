Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Social Influencer Paige Spiranac throws out a first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees on September 16, 2022, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night.

It was impressive.

Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening.

We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.

Fans were impressed, too.

"That is so cool! Congrats,' one fan wrote.

"You didn’t 50 Cent it!" one fan added.

"LETS GO HOW BADASS," one fan added on social media.

"Way better than most of the guys that have done this," another fan admitted.

Well done by Paige!