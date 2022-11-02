Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling.

Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Other local sports stars will join Rose at the opening of the sportsbook in the Queen City," reports Forbes.

Besides the outcries from people asking that Rose be reinstated and enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame, it seems opinions on this news are mixed.

"I can stand behind this," one man tweeted in response to the news, with another noting that Rose had come "full circle."

"What’s the bet gonna be? Maybe an O/U on the Reds losing 100 games again," joked one Ohio native.

"Reds and the over just like old times," another chimed in.

One fan urged Rose not to go through with it, because it was "not a good look," but others don't see the harm in The Hit King leaning into his betting.

"Well, it's not like they're going to let him back in. Let the dude make a living," tweeted one of the people who fall into that camp.

In addition to the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, other casinos are reportedly in the works for Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.