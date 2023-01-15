Look: Sports World Saddened By Sammy Sosa Update

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the field during a Major League Baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 21, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Few players, if any, are more synonymous with the Chicago Cubs than Sammy Sosa.

Sosa, who battled Mark McGwire for the MLB's home run title in the late 1990s, starred for the Cubs for several years, though his legacy - like many others in the steroid era - has been somewhat tarnished.

Now, Sosa is somewhat of an outcast in the Cubs franchise and there could be a long road back.

"For me, playing the game the right way, with respect, was always what I was taught in the minor leagues," Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg told ESPN. "That was my Hall of Fame speech. I think I said it 28 times. And there was a little problem with the way that Sammy played the game. If that's a roadblock, that's a roadblock."

ESPN had an update, as well:

One former player who won't be getting any of the above honors in the very near future is Sammy Sosa. The team's all-time home run leader remains in bad standing with the organization and hasn't been invited back to Chicago for any of its fan conventions in several years.

Sosa's potential association with the steroid era remains an issue for the team. During the owner's seminar, Tom Ricketts was asked why Sosa, who failed to make the Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame when he was eligible, isn't welcomed back despite the demand from fans.

Hopefully, there can be a resolution. Sosa is a controversial figure given his steroid connections, but he's still part of the franchise's history.

"Sammy was the prime reason to watch the Cubs for over a decade. Bring him back," one fan wrote.

"Just put Cubs fans to vote. We want Sosa at Wrigley," one fan added.

"Sammy deserves it. I respect peopled opinion however Sosa is an all time Cubs great. I for one would love to see him in the Cubs HOF," one fan added.

What do you think, Cubs fans?