Look: The Baseball World Is Celebrating Tim Kurkjian Today

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 09: Commentator Tim Kurkjian on the field prior to game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Saturday, ESPN's Tim Kurkjian was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame. He officially received the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

Kurkjian's professional career started in 1979. Since then, he has grown into one of the most accomplished baseball writers ever.

Although he has received plenty of awards in the past, Kurkjian believes this one stands out from the bunch.

"This is the greatest honor of my professional life," Kurkjian told ESPN's Outside the Lines. "There is not a close second. And I wake every day saying what Cal Ripken said after breaking Lou Gehrig's record: 'It can't be happening to me.'"

As you'd expect, the baseball world is honoring Kurkjian on social media this Saturday.

"Happy Tim Kurkjian Day," ESPN insider Jeff Passan wrote on Twitter.

"Tim is one of my all-time favorite people," Mark Simon tweeted. "This is a great article - I've had experiences that mirror those Jayson quoted in here If you like baseball, Tim Kurkjian will like you And I'll say this - his 'Is This A Great Game Or What?' is an all-timer of a baseball book."

"Congratulations to my friend and former ESPN colleague Tim Kurkjian, who was inducted into the writers' wing of the @baseballhall, earning the Career Excellence Award," Chris Bodig said. "Tim is one of the nicest people one will ever meet. Well done."

To this day, Kurkjian remains an important part of ESPN's baseball coverage.

Congratulations to Tim Kurkjian on a legendary career.