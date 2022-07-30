Look: There's 1 Betting Favorite To Trade For Juan Soto
All eyes are on Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto as the MLB trade deadline inches closer.
The Nationals haven't agreed to a trade just yet, but a betting favorite has emerged for the All-Star outfielder.
Odds Shark has the San Diego Padres listed as the favorites for Soto. They have +200 odds.
The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-best odds at +250.
On Saturday afternoon, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned the Padres as one of the frontrunners for Soto.
"The Padres are a team, we've seen this before under general manager A.J. Preller, they are extremely aggressive and they have prospects, no doubt. Preller would love to get Soto to go with [Fernando] Tatis, [Manny] Machado and that excellent rotation," Rosenthal said. "There are people in the industry who believe they'll do anything just to get him."
If the Padres are truly eager to add Soto to their lineup, they will most likely have to part ways with a plethora of top prospects.
Robert Hassell III, Luis Campusano and James Wood are considered the best prospects in San Diego.