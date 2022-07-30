Look: There's 1 Betting Favorite To Trade For Juan Soto

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto as the MLB trade deadline inches closer.

The Nationals haven't agreed to a trade just yet, but a betting favorite has emerged for the All-Star outfielder.

Odds Shark has the San Diego Padres listed as the favorites for Soto. They have +200 odds.

The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-best odds at +250.

On Saturday afternoon, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned the Padres as one of the frontrunners for Soto.

"The Padres are a team, we've seen this before under general manager A.J. Preller, they are extremely aggressive and they have prospects, no doubt. Preller would love to get Soto to go with [Fernando] Tatis, [Manny] Machado and that excellent rotation," Rosenthal said. "There are people in the industry who believe they'll do anything just to get him."

If the Padres are truly eager to add Soto to their lineup, they will most likely have to part ways with a plethora of top prospects.

Robert Hassell III, Luis Campusano and James Wood are considered the best prospects in San Diego.