Look: There’s A Protest Outside MLB Headquarters Today

MLB’s Opening Day won’t take place as scheduled after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season. Suffice it to say, fans aren’t happy.

While most vented on social media, some fans instead marched outside MLB’s headquarters in Manhattan.

A small protest unfolded Tuesday afternoon in New York, a day after Manfred announced that the league-enforced lockout will eliminate at least the first two series of the season. Led by Frank Fleming of Barstool Sports, the group chanted “Man-fraud!”

Protest outside of MLB headquarters in Manhattan, New York. pic.twitter.com/hPF4FnANGj — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) March 2, 2022

Per Barstool’s Jersey Jerry, the group’s signs included “Rob Manfred hates baseball,” “Manfraud out,” and “Manfred laughs baseball dies.”

While there are issues far more significant than the loss of baseball games to protest, America’s Favorite Pastime serves as an escape from those more pressing societal woes. With exception to Manfred and the owners, most people with MLB ties are furious that the season won’t commence on March 31.

Since many of those fans just canceled annual trips to Florida or Arizona to watch spring training, some are filling their schedule by taking to the streets instead.