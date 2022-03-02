The Spun

Look: There’s A Protest Outside MLB Headquarters Today

MLB: JAN 28 MLB LockoutLINCROFT, NJ - JANUARY 28: An official MLB baseball sits on top of an MLB game-used base with a lock and chain around it to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on January 28, 2022 in Lincroft, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB’s Opening Day won’t take place as scheduled after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season. Suffice it to say, fans aren’t happy.

While most vented on social media, some fans instead marched outside MLB’s headquarters in Manhattan.

A small protest unfolded Tuesday afternoon in New York, a day after Manfred announced that the league-enforced lockout will eliminate at least the first two series of the season. Led by Frank Fleming of Barstool Sports, the group chanted “Man-fraud!”

Per Barstool’s Jersey Jerry, the group’s signs included “Rob Manfred hates baseball,” “Manfraud out,” and “Manfred laughs baseball dies.”

While there are issues far more significant than the loss of baseball games to protest, America’s Favorite Pastime serves as an escape from those more pressing societal woes. With exception to Manfred and the owners, most people with MLB ties are furious that the season won’t commence on March 31.

Since many of those fans just canceled annual trips to Florida or Arizona to watch spring training, some are filling their schedule by taking to the streets instead.

