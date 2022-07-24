Look: Things Get Heated Between Nick Castellanos, MLB Reporter
Things got heated between Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos and a reporter on Saturday evening.
The Phillies fell to the Cubs, 6-2, in extra innings on Saturday night.
Following the game, Castellanos was asked about his 0-4 night, which included a strikeout and some booing from the home crowd.
Castellanos did not appreciate the reporter's question.
If you're going to ask a player about getting booed, this is probably the response you're going to get.