Look: Topless Fan Streaks On Field During MLB Game

This afternoon's Brewers-Braves game in Milwaukee was interrupted by a fan bolting onto the field.

As far as fan invasions go, this one was pretty productive. The shirtless spectator made it onto the outfield grass and then somehow evaded security.

He dashed all the way to home plate, where he was finally apprehended.

We're going to guess that this will be the last time this dude ever attends a game at American Family Field. He's going to get a lengthy, perhaps lifetime, ban.

As for the game itself, it was pretty exciting on its own. The Brewers tied it up at 4 in the bottom of the ninth on a Kolten Wong RBI triple and later won the game in 11 innings.

Keston Hiura delivered the winning blow with a two-run walk-of homer in the bottom of the 11th.