Look: Trevor Bauer’s Houston Astros Shirt Is Going Viral

Trevor Bauer is not shy about expressing his opinion and potentially angering some folks with it. He’s made that clear in the past.

On Friday, the Cincinnati Reds hurler made the Houston Astros and their fans his target. The Astros, of course, have been embroiled in their sign-stealing controversy since last year.

Houston was found to have electronically obtained their opponents’ signals during the team’s title run three years ago. For some, the team’s 2017 World Series championship is irrevocably tainted, even if the Astros weren’t stripped of their crown.

“Baseball is back everyone!! Intake testing done, lots of really high tech stuff goin on here but anything to help us win is in, right?!” Bauer wrote Friday on Twitter, including a picture of himself in a t-shirt trolling the Astros.

The shirt has the words “HOUSTON CHEATED” and “2017 CHUMPS” wrapped around a drawing of the World Series trophy. For good measure, there is also the phrase “TRASH-TOWN,” a play on the city of Houston’s H-Town nickname.

Baseball is back everyone!! Intake testing done, lots of really high tech stuff goin on here but anything to help us win is in, right?! pic.twitter.com/9smfaui36r — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 3, 2020

Bauer likely sums up the way many people feel about the Astros with his wardrobe choice here.

Hopefully, we get a chance to see him face Houston at some point again down the line. Unfortunately, it’s not likely this season, given the abbreviated schedule.