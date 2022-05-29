Look: Tweet About Donald Trump's Athletic Career Goes Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump look on during Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump was a high school baseball player and he remains an avid golfer.

However, the 45th president of the United States was far from a professional athlete.

Duh.

Not everyone believes that to be the case, though. Noted social media troll Nick Adams had a viral tweet about the former United States president's athletic career over the weekend.

It's gaining a lot of traction.

Former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne decided to react to the tweet on social media on Saturday night.

Mayne's reaction got nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter.