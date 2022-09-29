Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands.

A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation.

On Thursday morning, a video of this fight surfaced on social media.

Judging by the video, the Padres fan landed more punches in this brawl. Thankfully, others in attendance were able to put an end to this ugly scene in less than a minute.

Towards the end of the video it seems like a cop is trying to figure out who's at fault.

TMZ reported that it reached out to the San Diego Police Department about this incident. They haven't heard back yet.

The Dodgers and Padres will square off again this Thursday evening. Hopefully, the same isn't said about the fans at Petco Park.