Look: Umpire Catches Himself On Hot Mic

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Umpires review a fan interference call in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A thrilling matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants was overshadowed by a hilarious moment involving one of the umpires.

MLB umpire Adrian Johnson slipped up while his microphone was on during Tuesday night's game.

Johnson was ready to inform the teams of their decision following a challenge from the Padres regarding a double play. However, he started off his statement on the wrong foot.

"After review, oh s--t," Johnson said. "After review, the call on the field is overturned. The runner is safe. San Diego retains its challenge."

Here's the hilarious moment from Tuesday night's game:

The face that Johnson made once he realized he yelled "s--t" was priceless.

Unsurprisingly, a plethora of memes were made in Johnson's honor. That trend will probably continue for the next couple of days.