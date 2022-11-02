Look: Urinals At Phillies Stadium Are Going Viral Tonight

In case it wasn't clear by now, Philly fans will go above and beyond to prove they're passionate about their sports teams.

With Game 4 of the World Series set for this Wednesday night, Phillies fans have decided to place Astros cards in the urinals.

Darren Rovell of Action Network shared photos of the urinals at Citizens Bank Park on Twitter. One fan apparently shouted, "I'm pissing on Joaquin Andujar!"

This is an odd way of taunting the Astros, make no mistake about it. But maybe stuff like this is normal to Phillies fans.

This post from Rovell has received a lot of replies.

"Philly fans really are a different breed," one person said.

Another person commented, "Only in Philly."

The Phillies dismantled the Astros in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. The crowd at tonight's game will be rocking from the very first pitch.

Game 4 will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.