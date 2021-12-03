It looks like USWNT forward Mallory Pugh and Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson both got rings in 2021.

One month after the longtime couple celebrated Swanson’s World Series win together, they shared a major announcement on Instagram. Pugh and Swanson are engaged.

The pair each posted photos of the magical moment on their own IG accounts. Mallory also included a closeup of the ring, which is impressive to say the least.

“Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon,” Dansby captioned his post, while Pugh wrote “forever with you” with her pictures.

The 27-year-old infielder has been dating the 23-year-old forward since 2017. They were introduced to each other by Swanson’s former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh’s sister.

Pugh, a native of Littleton, Colo., was a member of the 2019 Women’s World Cup-winning squad. She recently helped lead the Chicago Red Stars to the 2021 NWSL Championship Game, where they fell to the Washington Spirit.

Swanson, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, is a Marietta, Ga., native who helped his local team capture its first World Series since 1995 this year. Swanson hit a pair of clutch home runs in the Fall Classic, including a two-run shot in the clinching Game 6.

Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Swanson.