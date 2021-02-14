Look: Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She’s Dating MLB Player

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone.

Today is a particularly special Valentine’s Day for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker. The 24-year-old Pirates player has someone special to celebrate with.

Tucker, a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2014, is officially dating one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Prominent actress Vanessa Hudgens confirmed that she and Tucker are dating.

Hudgens, 32, posted a photo of her man on Instagram.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” Hudgens wrote on Instagram.

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked together back in December. E! News confirmed that they were dating in January.

A source tells E! News exclusively that the pair, who were first spotted together enjoying a flirty date night in November, are stronger than ever after celebrating 2021 together as a couple. “They are boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider shares. “They rang in the New Year together.” This follows the 32-year-old Bad Boys for Life actress and 24-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder enjoying their dinner date at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Calif. on Nov. 22.

Tucker is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit .220 with one home run and eight RBI. He’s a career .215 hitter with three total home runs and 21 RBI.

The Pirates are projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball in 2021.