Look: Victor Robles Trolls Madison Bumgarner With Clown Nose

Victor Robles #16 of the Washington Nationals

Madison Bumgarner called Victor Robles a "clown" for admiring a home run hit late in Saturday's loss.

Robles doesn't seem to mind the label.

The Washington Nationals outfielder mocked Bumgarner's insult by wearing a red clown nose in the dugout during Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington was trailing by six runs when Robles hit a solo homer off Bumgarner in the eighth inning of Saturday's 7-2 defeat. The 32-year-old lefty took offense to the 25-year-old watching the ball travel for a couple seconds before rounding the bases.

"No shame," Bumgarner told reporters after the game. "Like, it's 7-1. You hit your third home run of the year and you're acting like you're Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up."

This isn't the first time Bumgarner has tried to gatekeep against other players showing emotion. Per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, Robles responded to Bumgarner going full Abe Simpson.

"When he's pitching well, he's able to celebrate and do what he likes to do," Robles said. "It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him. If he doesn't want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn't have to worry about that."

MLB veterans such as Bumgarner have often attempted to enforce the game's unwritten rules, but younger players such as Robles won't always let them.