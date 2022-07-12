Look: Video Of 1-Armed Youth Baseball Player Is Going Viral

Looking for some Monday motivation? Look no further than a one-armed 11-year-old youth baseball player.

A video of 11-year-old Tommy Morrissey is going viral this Monday.

Morrissey, who has only his left arm, hits bombs.

"Tommy Morrissey is an 11-year-old with one arm. And he hits BOMBS," said Jomboy Media.

Take a look.

Fans are loving this.

"Yo. This is thee most insane thing I’ve ever watched. He’s only using his bottom hand and still, he’s hitting tanks. That’s awesome," said Brandon Justice.

"Inspiration doesn’t cut it. This kid is just awesome. How about overcoming adversity? He could write the book. Good for you Tommy," wrote Tim Crowley.

"One of the coolest things I’ve seen," wrote Michael Grace.

Tommy has a bright future ahead of him.