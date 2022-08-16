Look: Video Of Jason Varitek Surprising Fan Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jason Varitek ended his MLB career 11 years ago, but one fan still likes the former Boston Red Sox catcher enough to wear a T-shirt sporting his name.

However, he didn't initially recognize Varitek in person.

Varitek's wife, Catherine, captured footage of her husband greeting the man wearing a Varitek shirsey at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire.

They began by discussing the amusement park's food options -- the fan described the pizza he was eating as "microwavable" quality -- before Catherine complimented his T-shirt.

He said he's "always" a fan of Varitek, but still didn't recognize him when directing the Varitek family to another establishment that sells chicken fingers. Jason then revealed his identity, leading the fan to hug the former Red Sox fixture.

Varitek, a three-time All-Star, batted .256/.341/.435 during his 15-year career in Boston. The 2005 Gold Glover helped the Red Sox win two world championships, but the odds of spotting someone donning his T-shirt in 2022 aren't particularly high.

The odds of wearing Varitek apparel while running into him at a theme park are far lower.

In the fan's defense, maybe he would have recognized Varitek if he was in uniform or rocking a catcher's mask.