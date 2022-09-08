Look: Video Of John Daly's Epic First Pitch Is Going Viral

If any MLB teams need a bullpen arm for the playoffs, maybe give John Daly a call.

The legendary golfer threw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals game.

Daly impressed.

Video of Daly's first pitch is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

"Could we get odds on John Daly’s Cy Young chances?" Jomboy Media joked.

Now that is how you throw out a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

Well done, Mr. Daly.