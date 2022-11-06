Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Getty Images.

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night.

Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander.

Earlier this weekend, a video of Upton talking trash with a Phillies fan went viral in the stands.

Upton was not afraid to mix things up with the Phillies fan in the stands.

That is a ride or die wife, no doubt about it.

The Astros won their second World Series title of this era on Saturday night. They also won one in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Saturday night's win ends their World Series struggles against the NL East, as they had previously lost to the Nationals in 2019 and the Braves in 2021.