Look: Video Of Vlad Jr. Destroying His Bat Is Going Viral

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a few big moments against the New York Yankees this year, but the Toronto Blue Jays slugger couldn't come through in the fifth inning today.

With two outs and teammate Bo Bichette on second base, Guerrero was up as the tying run against New York starter Jameson Taillon. A base hit would have trimmed the Yankee lead to 3-2, while a home run would have tied the game.

Instead, Guerrero struck out, and then did his best Bo Jackson impression, breaking the bat over his knee.

Guerrero had another opportunity as the tying run in the top of the seventh, coming to bat with two runners on and his team trailing 5-2.

Facing reliever Clay Holmes, he bounced into an inning-ending 4-4-3 double play. This time though, he left his bat intact.

The Yankees currently lead 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh in the Bronx.