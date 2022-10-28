Look: Viral Aaron Judge Rumor Isn't True

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On Thursday night, a rumor saying Aaron Judge unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram surfaced. That led to a ton of speculation about the All-Star slugger's future.

Judge is set to be a free agent this winter. He should receive a massive contract, especially after hitting 62 home runs this season.

While it's entirely possible Judge leaves the Yankees this offseason, the rumor about him unfollowing the team on social media has been debunked.

It turns out Judge was never following the Yankees in the first place.

Judge was drafted by the Yankees in 2013. He has been an outstanding player for the franchise, earning All-Star honors four times and being named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Following the Yankees' playoff exit, Judge reiterated that he wants to remain in the Bronx.

"I’ve been clear on that since I first wore the pinstripes," Judge said, via NJ.com. "We tried to get something done before spring training, and now I’m a free agent, and we’ll see what happens."

The Yankees were unable to reach a long-term deal with Judge prior to Opening Day. He reportedly turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension.

Instead of taking the extension, Judge bet on himself this season. It's safe to say he won that bet

The baseball world will find out in the winter where Judge will be playing in 2023 and beyond.