Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday
Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans.
This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at the stadium. Those near the fight tried their best to break things up.
It's unclear what exactly led to this brawl breaking out.
An update on the two people involved in this fight hasn't been provided yet. Perhaps that's a sign that no one suffered any major injuries.
Hopefully, fans attending the All-Start Game this Tuesday will be peaceful.
The All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.