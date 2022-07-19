Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans.

This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at the stadium. Those near the fight tried their best to break things up.

It's unclear what exactly led to this brawl breaking out.

An update on the two people involved in this fight hasn't been provided yet. Perhaps that's a sign that no one suffered any major injuries.

Hopefully, fans attending the All-Start Game this Tuesday will be peaceful.

The All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.