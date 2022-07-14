Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game.

As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.

His friend began throwing punches at the fan wearing the Judge shirt. As some attendees tried to pull them apart, another fan in a blue shirt (seemingly uninvolved in the initial argument) also threw punches.

According to TMZ, the NYPD said three men were issued criminal court summonses. That might mean security didn't catch the fan in the blue shirt, but there's now video evidence.

Had they behaved like reasonable human beings, those fans could have stayed to witness the Yankees rally to earn a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak.

At 62-26 with a 14-game lead in the AL East, the Yankees are poised to host meaningful October baseball in the Bronx. However, one would hope no fans involved in the brawl will experience any of those games in person.