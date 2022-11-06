Look: World Series Result Could Predict The NFC Playoffs

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Houston Astros won the World Series on Saturday night, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Depending on how you look at it, that result could be good or bad for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

As Blogging the Boys' RJ Ochoa pointed out, the last time the Phillies lost the World Series (in 2009 to the Yankees), the Dallas Cowboys went on to beat the Eagles in the playoffs.

However, the Eagles Nation Twitter account has a rebuttal to that stat, because the last time the Astros won it all (2017), the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that same season.

What does this all mean? Probably nothing in the grand scheme.

Right now, the Eagles look like the unquestioned best team in the NFC and one of the three best in the entire NFL, along with the Chiefs and Bills. As for the Cowboys, they are 6-2 and have one of the league's best defenses.

The two longtime rivals have one more matchup during the regular season on December 24. We'll see if they eventually meet in the playoffs as well.