Look: Yankees Announce Significant Front Office Move

The New York Yankees have added a decorated former general manager to their staff.

On Tuesday, the team named Brian Sabean the Executive Advisor to GM and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.

Sabean spent nearly three decades with the San Francisco Giants, working as their GM from 1996 to 2015. The 2003 Executive of the Year oversaw three World Series champions in a five-year window before becoming the franchise's Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations.

"Brian has been a pillar of our game and a cornerstone of this franchise for 30 years, and we are extremely appreciative of his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind," the Giants said in a statement shared by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

Before joining the Giants in 1993, Sabean worked in the Yankees' scouting department for eight seasons. During that time, the organization developed Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettite into future cornerstones who led them to four championships.

Cashman will return for his 26th season as the Yankees' GM after signing a four-year extension last month. Sabean will help him attempt to lead the franchise to its first title since 2009.