Look: Yankees Fan Goes Viral During Uncomfortable Video

A New York Yankees fan couple went viral during an uncomfortable video outside of the ballpark in the Bronx this week.

During the video, the couple was asked if they would give their significant other a "hall pass" if it guaranteed a New York Yankees World Series.

The woman says yes almost immediately, while the man doesn't appear to be as confident.

When asked who her "hall pass" man would be, the woman replies...her ex-boyfriend.

Oh no.

When asked why, the Yankees fan responded that her ex-boyfriend was a "good lover."

Hopefully the current boyfriend is doing OK...