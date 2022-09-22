Look: Yankees Fans Are Furious With The Pirates Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' mark of 61, but he won't be getting there this evening.
Judge had a couple of extra base hits against the Pirates on Wednesday night, but no home runs. He was walked on four straight balls in his final at-bat of the night.
Unsurprisingly, Yankees fans were pretty furious with the Pirates.
Yankees fans booed heavily following Judge's walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.
It was a controversial move, to say the least.
"Dude seriously just walked Judge on four pitches in an 11-2 game haha. Worse than giving up a 600 foot home run," one fan tweeted.
Judge's pursuit of home run No. 61 will have to wait until later in the week.