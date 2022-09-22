Look: Yankees Fans Are Furious With The Pirates Tonight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' mark of 61, but he won't be getting there this evening.

Judge had a couple of extra base hits against the Pirates on Wednesday night, but no home runs. He was walked on four straight balls in his final at-bat of the night.

Unsurprisingly, Yankees fans were pretty furious with the Pirates.

Yankees fans booed heavily following Judge's walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

It was a controversial move, to say the least.

"Dude seriously just walked Judge on four pitches in an 11-2 game haha. Worse than giving up a 600 foot home run," one fan tweeted.

Judge's pursuit of home run No. 61 will have to wait until later in the week.