Look: Yankees Fans Not Happy With Alex Rodriguez Video

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez having a good time apparently doesn't feel good to New York Yankees fans.

Talkin' Yanks shared a video of the former Yankees superstar singing along to a rendition of Sweet Caroline at a bar. New York's rivals, the Boston Red Sox, have a longstanding tradition of playing the Neil Diamond song at Fenway Park.

"A-Rod vibing to Sweet Caroline. Yanks offseason is an F. No coming back from this," Talkin' Yanks captioned on Twitter.

"Everyday is a new low as a Yankee fan," a fan said.

"We are down so bad," another lamented.

Another fan joked that Derek Jeter would "never" cross enemy lines this way. (Given his buttoned-up public persona, it's also hard to envision the former shortstop in a cowboy hat singing any song.)

Yankees fans seem overly sensitive to all matters concerning the Red Sox. They certainly didn't take kindly to a team coach using their 2004 ALCS collapse as motivation to overcome their own 3-0 series deficit to the Houston Astros.

It's not like A-Rod was singing Sweet Caroline with broadcasting colleague David Ortiz while wearing a Pedro Martinez jersey. Let him live a little.