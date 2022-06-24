Look: Yankees' Latest Offer For Aaron Judge's 2022 Salary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge is set to have an arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees this Friday afternoon. The two sides have not agreed on his salary for the 2022 season.

According to ESPN reporter Buster Olney, the Yankees increased their offer for Judge in an effort to settle this matter once and for all. However, the All-Star outfielder declined this proposal.

The Yankees were willing to meet Judge in the middle at $19 million. This was a $2 million increase from their initial offer of $17 million.

It has been reported multiple times that Judge's side is seeking roughly $21 million.

What makes this arbitration process so unusual is that Judge is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season.

On Thursday night, Judge hit a walk-off single to lift the Yankees over the Astros. Less than 24 hours later, he's facing his own team in an arbitration hearing.

The reality is Judge is worth a lot more than $21 million to the Yankees this season. That's how good he has been.

If the Yankees want to keep their relationship with Judge on friendly terms, they may have to give his camp what they're asking for.