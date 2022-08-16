Look: Yankees Outfielder Aaron Hicks' Embarrassing Misplay Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Yankees were once the hottest team in baseball. How far they've since fallen.

The AL East ballclub's woes continue this Monday night, courtesy of outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Hicks, 32, had a relatively routine flyball make its way out to him in center field in the Yankees-Rays game tonight. But he couldn't find the ball and it dropped a few feet beside him.

"Aaron Hicks couldn’t find the ball #RepBX #RaysUp #Yankees #Rays #MLB," wrote Baseball Today.

Yikes. What is going on with the Yankees lately?

To his Aaron Hicks' credit, even the best outfielders sometimes misplay in the outfield. But the bigger concern here is the Yankees simply can't stop making these kinds of plays.

The Yankees have lost eight of their last 10 games. The good news is they still have a 10-game lead in the AL East. The bad news is it's the worst time of year to get into a bad slump.

Hopefully the storied MLB team gets things figured out before the postseason rolls around. It'll be here before the Yankees know it.