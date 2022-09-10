Look: Yankees Player Benched After Embarrassing Error

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees bats during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks had a rough Friday night to say the least.

During the top of the fourth inning, Hicks dropped a fly ball in left field. To make matters worse, he didn't immediately pick up the ball because he thought it was foul. That allowed two runners on the Tampa Bay Rays to score.

Hicks then allowed a fly ball from Randy Arozarena to get past his reach. The fans in the Bronx started booing him after he made his second mistake of the night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to pull Hicks later in the game.

Hicks addressed Boone's decision to bench him during his postgame press conference.

"I got benched. I got benched during the game," Hicks said. "That's rough, especially when all you want to do is produce for your team and your first two at-bats are strikeouts. It is what it is. I just have to prepare for tomorrow."

Boone, meanwhile, said it was just time for him to make a change.

"The second one [the Arozarena hit] is a really tough one. And the first one [the Franco hit] I thought he got a pretty good jump on and ran it down," Boone told reporters. "Yeah, it's disappointment. There's a level of feeling for him there. I just felt like at that time I needed to make the change."

The Yankees will be back in action this Saturday afternoon. We'll find out then if Hicks can bounce back from his worst performance of the season.