Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record.

Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of the fifth at Fenway Park.

The game should actually be tied, but the visitors were gifted a run in the top of the inning. With two outs and Aaron Hicks on third base following a triple, Yankees catcher Jose Trevino hit what looked like a routine popup in front of the plate and slightly up the first base line.

Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero sprinted in...and overran the ball. It fell safely behind him as Hicks scored and Trevino motored into second.

The play was originally scored an RBI double, but was later changed to an E-3. Even though the ball did not touch any leather, assigning an error to Cordero is honestly the correct decision here.

There's no excuse not to catch this ball.

Despite his miscue, Cordero led off the bottom of the frame with a double and later scored on Rafael Devers' three-run homer, his second of the game off of Yankee starter Gerrit Cole.

New York was in front 5-0 in this game but the Red Sox have clawed back.