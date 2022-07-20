Look: Yankees Star Got Engaged Following All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nestor Cortes is having quite the week.

The New York Yankees starting pitcher participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, but that likely wasn't the highlight of his trip to Los Angeles.

Cortes shared on Instagram that he also got engaged.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true," Cortes wrote. "Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

Cortes took an unlikely path to All-Star status. Although the Yankees selected him in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, he made an underwhelming major-league debut for the Baltimore Orioles five years later before quickly getting cut.

He found his way back to the Yankees, only to get traded to the Seattle Mariners for $28,300 to use on international signing bonuses.

Back in the Big Apple once more, Cortes suddenly broke out to post a 2.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 93 innings last year. The 27-year-old lefty has proven that success wasn't an anomaly by registering a 2.63 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Following his engagement, Cortes will look to receive another ring later this year. The Yankees entered the All-Star break with an MLB-best 64-28 record, and Cortes will play a significant role in their championship pursuit this fall.