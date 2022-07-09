Look: Young Fan's Sign Goes Viral At Red Sox-Yankees Game

During Friday night's game between the Red Sox and Yankees, a young fan went viral because of his very unique sign.

The sign that this fan was holding said, "Will trade Mom for autograph."

It's unclear whose autograph he was seeking at Fenway park, but it's an interesting offer from the kid nonetheless.

As you'd expect, the reactions to this fan's sign were pretty funny.

"Mom might ground him for the entire summer but good luck," Cut4 tweeted.

"Kids putting all his chips on the table," one fan said. "Respect."

"No way that's a fair trade," another fan responded.

It's safe to say this trade didn't go through. You have to give credit to the young fan for trying though.