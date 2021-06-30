It’s almost July 1, which means we’re halfway through the year 2021. And to mark the occasion, the New York Mets are teasing a big announcement.

On Wednesday, the Mets announced that they have “a BIG announcement” for July 1. That message included an emoji of Mets “icon” Bobby Bonilla.

“You know what tomorrow is. We have a BIG announcement,” the team wrote, adding a winking emoji at the end.

July 1 is the annual “Bobby Bonilla Day.” Every year on July 1, the team pays Bonilla $1.19 million as part of a deferred payment agreement they reached with him when he was on the team in the 1990s.

Bonilla is going to receive that money every year until 2035.

Some Mets fans believe that this announcement could be team owner Steven Cohen following through with an idea he has for celebrating Bobby Bonilla Day.

Last year Cohen proposed that for Bobby Bonilla Day, the team hands him an oversized check and drives him in a lap around the stadium.

That Cohen tweet has been getting a lot of new likes and retweets lately as Mets fans connect the dots.

Let’s take a vote .How about we have a Bobby Bonilla day every year .Hand him an oversized check and drive a lap around the stadium.Could be fun — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 20, 2020

Bobby Bonilla was a six-time All-Star from stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets during a 15-year career.

The Mets re-acquired him in 1998 in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers but released him after the 1999 season. Owing him over $5 million, the team offered to defer his payment until 2011 and pay him $1.19 million per year for 25 years after.

Bonilla has been making bank once a year ever since.