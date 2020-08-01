On Saturday afternoon, yet another Major League Baseball player decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

The latest comes after four members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for the virus. According to several reports, three members of the coaching staff and one player tested positive.

Shortly after the news was announced, the Cardinals’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight was postponed. A double-header scheduled for tomorrow is still up in the air as well.

Unfortunately, that’s not the end of the bad news. Brewers star Lorenzo Cain announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season following the Cardinals news.

“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season,” general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”

Cain is a two-time All-Star and a stud center fielder for the Brewers. During the 2019 season he was awarded his first Gold Glove after leading the majors in fielding percentage.

Losing Cain is a serious blow to the team’s batting order and defense.

Milwaukee sits at 3-3 on the season after taking two-of-three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates in their last series. This weekend’s series against the Cardinals remains a major question mark as well.

Cain likely won’t be the last player to opt out.