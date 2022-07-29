Los Angeles Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Reacts To Trade Rumors

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, it's possible the Los Angeles Angels move Shohei Ohtani for a haul of prospects.

Following Ohtani's start on Thursday night, he addressed the recent trade rumors.

Ohtani made it clear that he's focused on being the best player possible for the Angels.

"Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me," Ohtani said. "I'm with the Angels right now, and I'm very thankful for what they've done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I'm an Angel, and that's all I can focus on."

Ohtani has one more year on his contract. If the Angels don't believe they'll retain him, they could trade him to the highest bidder.

After all, there should be plenty of teams interested in Ohtani. Not only is he an MVP-caliber hitter, he's an electric pitcher.

In 17 starts this season. Ohtani has a 9-6 record with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts. As for his production at the plate, he's batting .254 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs.