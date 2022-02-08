Los Angeles County Rules On Trevor Bauer Investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer missed much of last season as he dealt with allegations of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, after a five-month review of the allegations, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office decided that Bauer will not face criminal charges, according to reports. The 31-year-old remains under investigation by Major League Baseball.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred can still suspend Bauer under the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, though it remains to be seen if he’ll announce a punishment as long as owners continue to lock out players.

Trevor Bauer will not face any criminal charges in the LA court system, sources tell The Athletic. Bauer's active investigation by MLB remains open. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 8, 2022

The accusations against Bauer stem from two sexual encounters he had with a San Diego woman last year at his Pasadena home.

After working the case for five months, investigators deemed there is insufficient evidence to prove that Bauer committed any crime.

Bauer last pitched in a game on June 28, 2021. He was placed on administrative leave on July 2 and wound up staying on it through the end of the 2021 season.