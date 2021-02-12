Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Reportedly Agree To Trade

The 2021 MLB offseason is continuing to churn along as we get closer and closer to Opening Day. And as we’ve come to expect, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the front of it, this time with a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, four players are being moved in a deal between the two California-based ball clubs. LHR Adam Kolarek and outfielder Cody Thomas are headed to Oakland. Infielder Sheldon Neuse and RHP Gus Varland are joining the reigning World Series champions.

Kolarek has four years of MLB experience – 2.5 with the Tampa Bay Rays and 1.5 with the Dodgers. He has an 11-3 record, a 3.32 ERA and is coming off an impressive 3-0 season with a 0.95 ERA.

Thomas has yet to make his MLB debut. He was a 13th-round selection by the Dodgers in 2016 after playing college baseball and football at Oklahoma. He’s spent the last few years in the minor leagues.

Dodgers and A's have made a trade, sources tell ESPN. Oakland will receive LHR Adam Kolarek and OF Cody Thomas. Los Angeles gets IF Sheldon Neuse and RHP Gus Varland. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2021

Neuse was a second-round pick by the Washington Nationals in 2016 but was traded to the Athletics before making his MLB debut. He saw his first action in 2019, and went on to make 14 hits with a .250 batting average.

Varland has spent the last few years in the minor leagues. Since his amateur days, he has compiled a respectable 26-11 record with a 2.39 ERA.

It’s not exactly a blockbuster trade, but moves like these can impact teams building their rosters in ways we don’t always expect.

Who do you think won this trade: The Dodgers or the Athletics?