Earlier this week, Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes made headlines when he swung at a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning while leading 15-4 over the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago’s manager, Tony La Russa, made some questionable comments following Mercedes’ home run on Monday. “Big mistake,” La Russa said, via ESPN. “The fact that he’s a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he’s got a clue.”

The very next day, a Twins pitcher threw behind Mercedes to exact revenge for the home run. La Russa suggested he was fine with that behavior, choosing not to support his player.

On Wednesday afternoon, the White Sox took down the Twins by a final score of 2-1. Following the game, Chicago pitcher Lucas Giolito responded to any “issues” in the White Sox clubhouse.

Lucas Giolito on any issues in the #WhiteSox clubhouse in the aftermath of the Yermin Mercedes home-run controversy: "No negativity. We all support Yermin. We love homeruns here. That’s it. We're going to move on.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 19, 2021

“No negativity. We all support Yermin. We love home runs here. That’s it. We’re going to move on,” Giolito told reporters this afternoon.

Of course, Giolito left someone out of his comments. While saying he supports his teammate, the star pitcher failed to make any mention of the manager who brought this whole controversy to the forefront of MLB headlines.

La Russa has been criticized for his comments over the past few days and might be losing his players.